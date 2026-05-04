DeVonta Smith on A.J. Brown trade talk: I just go out there and do my job

A.J. Brown is on the Eagles’ roster, but the expectation remains that the wide receiver will be traded after June 1 and that move would impact his running mate for the last four years.

DeVonta Smith would become the unquestioned No. 1 wideout with the Eagles when and if Brown is sent to another club. The 2021 first-round pick was asked about that prospect and the Brown trade chatter in general at his charity softball game over the weekend.

“I just go out there and do my job,” Smith said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

If Brown is gone, the receiving corps around Smith will be topped by newcomers Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Makai Lemon. He’ll also be working with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, so there will be a lot for Smith to get used to as he prepares to do his job this fall.