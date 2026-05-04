 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsstadium_260504.jpg
Miami out of Super Bowl rotation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfcharges_260504.jpg
Metcalf cleared of criminal charges
nbc_pft_willis_260504.jpg
Willis throws viral first pitch at Marlins game

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinsstadium_260504.jpg
Miami out of Super Bowl rotation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfcharges_260504.jpg
Metcalf cleared of criminal charges
nbc_pft_willis_260504.jpg
Willis throws viral first pitch at Marlins game

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeVonta Smith on A.J. Brown trade talk: I just go out there and do my job

  
Published May 4, 2026 08:38 AM

A.J. Brown is on the Eagles’ roster, but the expectation remains that the wide receiver will be traded after June 1 and that move would impact his running mate for the last four years.

DeVonta Smith would become the unquestioned No. 1 wideout with the Eagles when and if Brown is sent to another club. The 2021 first-round pick was asked about that prospect and the Brown trade chatter in general at his charity softball game over the weekend.

“I just go out there and do my job,” Smith said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

If Brown is gone, the receiving corps around Smith will be topped by newcomers Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Makai Lemon. He’ll also be working with a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, so there will be a lot for Smith to get used to as he prepares to do his job this fall.