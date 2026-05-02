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Diego Pavia received no signing bonus with the Ravens

  
Published May 2, 2026 12:46 PM

After going undrafted and not immediately signed as an undrafted free agent last weekend, former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has gotten an opportunity.

And that’s exactly what it is. An opportunity.

After initially being invited to participate in Baltimore’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, the Ravens signed Pavia to the 90-man offseason roster. It was hyped by some as a “three-year deal.” But that’s the standard deal, required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for undrafted players.

The key is the guarantees. Pavia, per multiple sources, received none. No signing bonus. No guaranteed salaries.

It’s not a low-risk proposition for Baltimore. It’s no risk. It’s a tryout with only the sliver of financial security that comes from the possibility of a serious injury during the rookie minicamp that would land Pavia on injured reserve.

If the Ravens like what they see from Pavia during the rookie minicamp, they’ll keep him. If they don’t, he’ll be gone.

Regardless, Pavia has gotten an opportunity. It’s now up to him to make the most of it.