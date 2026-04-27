 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Diego Pavia will get a chance to prove the scouts wrong

  
Published April 27, 2026 10:38 AM

One of the biggest stories to emerge after the 2026 NFL draft was the fact that, for the first time since 2014, a draft-eligible Heisman finalist was not selected.

It got worse, when former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia didn’t quickly land a spot on anyone’s incoming class of undrafted free agents — some of which approach 20 members.

Pavia ultimately accepted an invitation to participate in the Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. It gives him an opportunity to do enough to secure a spot on the offseason roster. If he does enough during the weekend session with other rookies and tryout players to land on the 90-man roster, he’ll then get an opportunity to do enough during the balance of the offseason program to stick around.

That could become an opportunity to do enough in training camp and the preseason to win a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

It’s a steep hill to climb. But Pavia has a chance to show that the scouts who made him not only undraftable but also unsignable got it wrong.

Ultimately, he may have to look for other ways to get live reps. The CFL or the UFL could provide that opportunity.

It will make for a compelling story, if he can pull it off. And it starts with getting a foot in the door. For now, he has one. What happens from here will be up to him.