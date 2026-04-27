Diego Pavia will get a chance to prove the scouts wrong

One of the biggest stories to emerge after the 2026 NFL draft was the fact that, for the first time since 2014, a draft-eligible Heisman finalist was not selected.

It got worse, when former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia didn’t quickly land a spot on anyone’s incoming class of undrafted free agents — some of which approach 20 members.

Pavia ultimately accepted an invitation to participate in the Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. It gives him an opportunity to do enough to secure a spot on the offseason roster. If he does enough during the weekend session with other rookies and tryout players to land on the 90-man roster, he’ll then get an opportunity to do enough during the balance of the offseason program to stick around.

That could become an opportunity to do enough in training camp and the preseason to win a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

It’s a steep hill to climb. But Pavia has a chance to show that the scouts who made him not only undraftable but also unsignable got it wrong.

Ultimately, he may have to look for other ways to get live reps. The CFL or the UFL could provide that opportunity.

It will make for a compelling story, if he can pull it off. And it starts with getting a foot in the door. For now, he has one. What happens from here will be up to him.