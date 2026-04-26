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Report: Diego Pavia accepts invitation to Ravens rookie minicamp

  
Published April 26, 2026 05:45 PM

Diego Pavia is getting a chance to make a positive impression.

Pavia has accepted an invitation to participate in Ravens rookie minicamp next weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Pavia went unrafted out of Vanderbilt and did not receive a contract as a rookie free agent on the open market.

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, Pavia was a four-year starter across two programs, Pavia completed 62.2 percent of his passes in 53 career games for 10,255 yards with 88 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,098 yards with 31 TDs.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 203 pounds, Pavia also has a history of creating controversy, both of which likely contributed to him going undrafted over the weekend.