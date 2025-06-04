Dillon Gabriel signs rookie deal with Browns

The Browns now officially have five quarterbacks under contract.

The team announced that rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel signed his four-year deal on Wednesday. He joins Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders as quarterbacks officially in the employment of the franchise.

Gabriel was the 94th overall pick in the 2025 draft. He played at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, starting 63 total games at the college level. He threw for 18,722 yards and went 46-17.

It remains to be seen where he lands on the depth chart for 2025. Assuming Watson doesn’t play (and he could be determined to give it a go), one of the four will be gone before Week 1 — and possibly before training camp. That likely won’t be Gabriel, whose status as a top-100 pick will ensure that he gets a more-than-fair chance to shine.

And he could perform well enough to become the Week 1 starter for a team that has been desperately searching for a year-in and year-out starter ever since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.