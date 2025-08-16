Dillon Gabriel turns the ball over twice in first preseason action

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel opened his first preseason start by leading the team on a touchdown drive, but the rest of his afternoon wasn’t quite as positive.

Gabriel had an interception returned for a touchdown by Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba and turned the ball over again on a botched handoff with running back Pierre Strong. Gabriel remained in the game for the entire first half and went 13-of-18 for 143 yards while also taking a pair of sacks.

The interception came on a throw in the direction of two Browns receivers who were in the same area, but Mukuba stepped between them and went off to the races. The second-round pick also recovered the fumbled handoff and recorded a tackle for the Eagles.

With Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett both banged up and Joe Flacco not in uniform, Gabriel was replaced by Tyler Huntley to kick off the third quarter. Flacco remains the likely choice to be the starter in Cleveland, but there’s still much to sort out regarding the rest of the depth chart.