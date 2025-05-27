Dion Dawkins: Creation of award for offensive linemen part of my legacy

The NFL announced the creation of a new award during last week’s league meetings.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent announced that a panel of retired offensive linemen will determine which current offensive lineman is named the Protector of the Year each season. During the announcement, Vincent credited Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins with getting the ball rolling by noting that there was no postseason award honoring offensive linemen and Dawkins shared his pride in having a hand in making sure his fellow blockers will be getting a little more recognition in the years to come.

“It’s very cool that my domino piece makes noise when it falls,” Dawkins said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Just to be a regular kid from Jersey, go to Temple, be a second-round pick to Buffalo, to having a voice so big that it reaches all 32 teams and then some. This is a part of my legacy now, and I stand on it.”

Dawkins is a four-time Pro Bowler and he’ll take his first swing at winning the award he helped create during the 2025 season.