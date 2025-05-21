 Skip navigation
NFL introduces Protector of the Year Award for top offensive lineman

  
Published May 21, 2025 01:41 PM

There’s a new award coming to the NFL.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced at the league meetings on Wednesday that the league will introduce the Protector of the Year Award this year. The award will be given to the player chosen as the league’s top offensive lineman.

Vincent credited Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins for getting the ball rolling toward the introduction of the new award. Dawkins as advocated for an award for offensive linemen in recent years.

The winner of the Protector of the Year Award will be determined by a committee of former NFL offensive linemen. He mentioned Will Shields, Andrew Whitworth, Jason Kelce, and LeCharles Bentley as retired players who would be part of the selection process.