Dion Dawkins is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 10

The NFL Players Association has named Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins their Community MVP for Week 10.

Dawkins and his Dion’s Dreamers foundation recently took a group of kindergarten students to the Aquarium of Niagara in a limousine and hosted them for a day of education, interaction with animals and other activities. It was one of four outings that Dawkins organized for local students around the Buffalo area.

“Winning in the community isn’t about winning and losing; everyone who’s on this list is a winner,” Dawkins said. “Once you take a step into the community, becoming available to help and putting your energy towards making something better, the win is created. We are all winners, and I’m honored to stand by my dawgs in the community to continue to make the cities surrounding our homes and our football teams better.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Dawkins’ foundation and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.