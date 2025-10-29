Diontae Johnson had a Tuesday workout with the Giants

The New York Giants had a very active “Tryout Tuesday,” with 11 free agents showing the coaching staff what they can do.

The group was headlined by receiver Diontae Johnson.

A third-round pick of the Steelers in 2019, Johnson was traded in 2024 to the Panthers and then to the Ravens. Released by Baltimore after refusing to enter a Week 13 game against the Eagles, Johnson was claimed on waivers by the Texans. Waived by the Texans, Johnson was claimed by the Ravens.

He signed with the Browns after the 2025 draft. Cleveland included Johnson in the roster cuts made as rosters were reduced to 53.

In 2021, Johnson became a Pro Bowler with 107 catches for 1,161 yards.

Also receiving workouts were receiver Jaylen Johnson, running backs Israel Abanikanda, Darrynton Evans, and Montrell Johnson, defensive backs Isaiah Bolden, O’Donnell Fortune, Jalen Kimber, Jarius Monroe, and Doneiko Slaughter, and quarterback Jaren Hall.

Hall, a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023, was likely invited to throw passes to the other players.