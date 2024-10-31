Diontae Johnson had “sigh of relief” when he was traded to Ravens

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson experienced a major change in circumstances this week.

Johnson was traded from the Panthers to the Ravens in a deal that took him from a team with a 1-7 record to one with a 5-3 mark and aspirations for a deep playoff run. Johnson shared his reaction to that change of fortune after his first practice session with his new team on Wednesday.

“Once I found out where I was going, I was excited,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “Sigh of relief. I’m ready to work.”

Johnson spent his first five seasons with the Steelers, so he’s very familiar with the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Speaking of Jackson, Johnson said that getting a chance to “contribute to the offense that he’s a part of and that he is a leader of is a blessing” and the hope in Baltimore is that the new wideout helps lift everyone to new heights in the second half of the season.