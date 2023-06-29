Diontae Johnson: Kenny Pickett will work his ass off to be the best

Diontae Johnson played 31 games with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback, including two postseason games. He has played 13 games with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback.

It’s a work in progress.

“Repetition is for real ,” Johnson said, via Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “If you don’t have those repetitions, the timing isn’t going to be down. If you don’t have the timing down, then the ball is going to be all over the place. I feel like, knowing who you got, that has helped me out personally.”

The Steelers missed Roethlisberger last season but believe they have the heir apparent in Pickett, the 20th overall pick in 2022. It was an adjustment when Pickett finally took over the starting job from Mitch Trubisky, but Pittsburgh went 7-5 in Pickett’s starts.

“Whoa,” Johnson said, smiling, when asked about the transition from Roethlisberger to Pickett. “From my rookie year, having Ben, then to Kenny is a big change. You got an 18-year guy to a [rookie].

“Then there is the experience, but at the same time, [Pickett] is just as smart. So, the arm might not be like Ben, but he got the heart. He’s a good football player. He’s never going to give up. He is always going to try to be the best at throwing or reading. Whatever it is, he will work his ass off to be the best at it.”

Johnson had a career year in 2021, Roethlisberger’s final year, catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns and earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time. His numbers were down last season with 86 receptions for 882 yards and no touchdowns.

Since Pickett has a year under his shoulder pads, Johnson’s numbers should increase from 2022.

“Hundred catches,” Johnson said. “Over a thousand yards. All-Pro. Pro Bowl. Championship. I’m humble. I don’t want to come off cocky or nothing like that. I’m humble. I just want to work and play football. Make plays.

“When I say that stuff, I say it in the humblest way. I know how it is, because people can take it the wrong way. It’s a blessing. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity and I just want to continue that.”