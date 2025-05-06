 Skip navigation
Diontae Johnson's contract with Browns has no guaranteed money

  
May 6, 2025

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is trying to reignite his career with the Browns after bouncing around the league in 2024 and the team won’t be out any money if it doesn’t work out this summer.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Johnson’s one-year deal with Cleveland is worth the veteran’s minimum of $1.17 million and includes no guaranteed money. The Browns could cut Johnson at any point before the first week of the regular season and avoid being on the hook for any of that salary.

Johnson was traded by the Steelers to the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season and played seven games for Carolina before being dealt to the Ravens. He was waived in December after refusing to enter a game and was claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him during the playoffs and the Ravens claimed him in order to position themselves for a potential compensatory pick.

They won’t be getting that pick and Johnson will try to recapture some of the production from his time in Pittsburgh in order to avoid another pink slip in 2025.