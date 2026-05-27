District attorney in Josh Jacobs case is “not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision”

The recent arrest of Packers running back Josh Jacobs is the beginning of the criminal process. Before he could ever be convicted, he’d first have to be formally charged with one or more crimes.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office has issued a statement regarding the situation. For now, no charges have been filed.

“In the state of Wisconsin, law enforcement officers are mandated to arrest individuals, under certain circumstances, when the officer has probable cause to believe that a person has committed a crime and a reasonable basis to believe that the crime committed involved domestic abuse,” the statement explains.

“While the standard for arrest is probable cause, when the District Attorney’s Office makes a decision to issue criminal charges, it is bound to apply a higher standard. That is, whether there is admissible evidence available that rises to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision to issue criminal charges is a responsibility that the Brown County District Attorney’s Office takes seriously. Therefore, it is common for our office to review referrals where law enforcement has made a mandatory arrest for domestic abuse, but our office chooses to release the individual from custody and request further investigation before making a formal charging decision.

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision. Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.

“The investigation remains open and is ongoing. Therefore, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment about the case at this time.”

Jacobs’s lawyers have issued a statement regarding the decision to release Jacobs from custody with no charges filed. However, they could still be filed in the future. It depends on the investigation.

It’s appropriate, and fair, for any prosecutor’s office to properly investigate all criminal complaints. Frankly, that didn’t happen with Stefon Diggs — as his recent criminal trial made abundantly clear.

Prosecutors in all jurisdictions, state and federal, have tremendous discretion. They can, if they choose, turn someone’s life upside down. It’s important to file formal charges only when the facts support an evidence finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

That could still happen with Jacobs. It will all come down to the investigation, and it will include an assessment as to whether the alleged victim will be sufficiently credible and whether there is corroborating evidence.