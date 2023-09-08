DJ Chark out, Adam Thielen questionable for Sunday

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be down at least one wideout for his regular season debut.

The Panthers ruled DJ Chark out for their season opener against the Falcons. Chark returned for a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two days of the week with a hamstring injury, but he’s not ready to go yet and will now turn his attention toward getting back in action against the Saints in Week Two.

Carolina could be missing another receiver as well. Adam Thielen was limited by an ankle injury after sitting out of practice on Thursday and he is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Terrace Marshall, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Laviska Shenault, and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster.