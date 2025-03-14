DK Metcalf: Steelers made me feel like they’ll make right decision at QB

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has a new team, a new contract, and a new number, but one big thing is still missing in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers don’t have a starting quarterback. They agreed to terms on a contract with Mason Rudolph on Thursday, but no one expects him to be under center come Week One.

Aaron Rodgers appears to be option No. 1 for the team, but it’s unclear when he might make a decision about his plans for the 2025 season. During a press conference in Pittsburgh in Thursday, Metcalf was asked about committing his future to the Steelers when he’s unsure about who will be throwing him the ball.

“They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football,” Metcalf said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room. I’m just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football so they make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. I’m just going to roll with that.”

If the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers, they could pivot back to Russell Wilson. Metcalf said he spoke to his former Seahawks teammate this week, but it was about the wideout’s recent engagement and not Wilson’s plans for the 2025 season. Wilson met with the Browns on Thursday and is set to meet with the Giants on Friday, so there is a chance that he will not remain an option in Pittsburgh for much longer.