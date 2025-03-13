 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers announce DK Metcalf trade, say he’ll wear No. 4

  
Published March 13, 2025 05:23 PM

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is officially a member of the Steelers.

The Steelers formally announced their trade with the Seahawks to acquire Metcalf on Thursday afternoon. They will send their second-round and seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to Seattle for Metcalf and a sixth-round pick.

Metcalf had one year left on his contract with the Seahawks and the Steelers confirmed that he has also agreed to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2029 season. The team did not announce any financial terms fo the deal, but reports indicate the deal is worth $150 million.

The Steelers also shared a picture of Metcalf wearing a Steelers uniform with the No. 4. Metcalf wore No. 14 in Seattle, but it seems George Pickens won’t be joining Rams wideout Puka Nacua in giving up his number to a more experienced teammate.