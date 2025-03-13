Steelers announce DK Metcalf trade, say he’ll wear No. 4

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is officially a member of the Steelers.

The Steelers formally announced their trade with the Seahawks to acquire Metcalf on Thursday afternoon. They will send their second-round and seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to Seattle for Metcalf and a sixth-round pick.

Metcalf had one year left on his contract with the Seahawks and the Steelers confirmed that he has also agreed to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2029 season. The team did not announce any financial terms fo the deal, but reports indicate the deal is worth $150 million.

The Steelers also shared a picture of Metcalf wearing a Steelers uniform with the No. 4. Metcalf wore No. 14 in Seattle, but it seems George Pickens won’t be joining Rams wideout Puka Nacua in giving up his number to a more experienced teammate.