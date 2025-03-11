 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Puka Nacua switches to No. 12, which clears No. 17 for Davante Adams

  
Published March 11, 2025 03:34 PM

For his first two seasons, Rams receiver Puka Nacua sported No. 17.

Now he’ll be known by another number.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that Nacua will switch to No. 12, which he wore in college at BYU.

As a consequence, free agent signee Davante Adams will be able to wear No. 17 — which he’s worn throughout his career with the Packers, Raiders, and Jets.

But Nacua noted in an interview with the team that the No. 12 means a lot to him and his family, as it’s what his siblings wore during their athletic careers.

“Having watched my other siblings wear it, this is my opportunity to put on the special number 12,” Nacua said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. "[T]o add one more to my mom’s jersey case will be super exciting. ... But then also to have the peace of mind of number 12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family have made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment.”

Nacua, 23, recorded 105 catches for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. He then had 79 receptions for 990 yards with three TDs in 11 games last season.

Adams agreed to sign with the Rams over the weekend after he was released by the Jets.