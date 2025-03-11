Puka Nacua switches to No. 12, which clears No. 17 for Davante Adams

For his first two seasons, Rams receiver Puka Nacua sported No. 17.

Now he’ll be known by another number.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that Nacua will switch to No. 12, which he wore in college at BYU.

As a consequence, free agent signee Davante Adams will be able to wear No. 17 — which he’s worn throughout his career with the Packers, Raiders, and Jets.

But Nacua noted in an interview with the team that the No. 12 means a lot to him and his family, as it’s what his siblings wore during their athletic careers.

“Having watched my other siblings wear it, this is my opportunity to put on the special number 12,” Nacua said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. "[T]o add one more to my mom’s jersey case will be super exciting. ... But then also to have the peace of mind of number 12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family have made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment.”

Nacua, 23, recorded 105 catches for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. He then had 79 receptions for 990 yards with three TDs in 11 games last season.

Adams agreed to sign with the Rams over the weekend after he was released by the Jets.