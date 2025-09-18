DL Bobby Brown, S Tre’Von Moehrig miss practice for the Panthers

The Panthers were missing several defensive regulars at Thursday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown (knee) and safety Tre’Von Moehrig (illness) were both added to the injury report after they sat out the team’s workout. Linebacker Patrick Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day.

The Panthers will update the status of all four players on Friday when they share their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) remained limited while wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (rest) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (rest) returned to full practice participation. Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (quad) is also on the report as a full participant.