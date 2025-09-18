 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DL Bobby Brown, S Tre’Von Moehrig miss practice for the Panthers

  
Published September 18, 2025 03:43 PM

The Panthers were missing several defensive regulars at Thursday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Bobby Brown (knee) and safety Tre’Von Moehrig (illness) were both added to the injury report after they sat out the team’s workout. Linebacker Patrick Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day.

The Panthers will update the status of all four players on Friday when they share their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) remained limited while wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (rest) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (rest) returned to full practice participation. Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (quad) is also on the report as a full participant.