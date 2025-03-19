DL Marlon Tuipulotu agrees to re-sign with Chiefs

The Chiefs are re-signing defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Tuipulotu, 25, played two games with one start for the Chiefs last season. He saw action on 61 defensive snaps and seven on special teams and totaled four tackles, including a tackle for loss.

The Eagles made Tuipulotu a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first three seasons in Philadelphia. He appeared in 28 games with one start and recorded 43 tackles, three sacks, a fumble recovery and four quarterback hits.

The Eagles cut him out of training camp last summer, and he signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad two days later.