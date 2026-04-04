DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches agrees to one-year deal with Bucs

Defensive lineman Rakeem “Nacho” Nunez-Roches has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nunez-Roches, 32, spent the past three seasons with the Giants.

In 2025, he played only nine games due to an ankle injury. Nunez-Roches still set a career-high with three sacks and made 23 tackles.

Nunez-Roches previously spent five seasons with the Bucs, playing 68 games with 22 starts from 2018-22. He won a Super Bowl ring when the Bucs won it all in the 2020 season.

The Chiefs made Nunez-Roches a sixth-round pick in 2015. He was in Kansas City for three seasons.