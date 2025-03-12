DL Ta’Quon Graham to re-sign with Falcons

The Falcons and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham will be running it back.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Graham has agreed to re-sign with the team. It is a one-year deal for the 2021 fifth-round pick.

Graham appeared in 10 games as a reserve last season and recorded 12 tackles. He made 39 appearances and started 16 times in his first three seasons. He had 72 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those contests.

The Falcons released defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and re-signed cornerback Mike Hughes this week. They are are set to sign edge rusher Leonard Floyd, cornerback Mike Ford, and linebacker Divine Deablo.