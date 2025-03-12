 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DL Ta’Quon Graham to re-sign with Falcons

  
Published March 12, 2025 03:57 PM

The Falcons and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham will be running it back.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Graham has agreed to re-sign with the team. It is a one-year deal for the 2021 fifth-round pick.

Graham appeared in 10 games as a reserve last season and recorded 12 tackles. He made 39 appearances and started 16 times in his first three seasons. He had 72 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those contests.

The Falcons released defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and re-signed cornerback Mike Hughes this week. They are are set to sign edge rusher Leonard Floyd, cornerback Mike Ford, and linebacker Divine Deablo.