Stafford not practicing is ‘another red flag’
Gruden wins Nevada SC ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
Sanders, Gabriel preseason Week 2 is ‘must-see TV’

Other PFT Content

Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Documentary on the ‘90s Cowboys will shine brighter light on 30 years of failure

  
Published August 12, 2025 10:10 AM

Officially, it’s called America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. Unofficially, it’s The Jerry Show.

Technically, the upcoming Netflix series focuses on the glory (hole) days that have long passed Jerry Jones by.

Personally, I can’t wait to watch the eight-part documentary. But after watching the trailer, it’s obvious that it focuses on the team that won three Super Bowls between 1992 and 1995.

Which only shines a brighter light on the chronic failures of America’s Team in the 30 years since the last title.

Really, how can Cowboys fans not watch the documentary without getting pissed that Jones has been unable to recapture the magic in three full decades? For the first 30 Super Bowls, the Cowboys played in the game to get there SIXTEEN times. In the 29 Super Bowls since then: Zero.

It’s an inescapable comparison. It’s a bald guy showing off a picture of what he looked like 30 years ago, when he had hair. The photo looks great, but the current reality tells a much different story.

The Cowboys hope that, for at least a little while, a trip down memory lane will be the bright, shiny object that makes the fans forget that it may be damn near impossible to make America’s Team great again.