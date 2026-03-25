Dolphins agree to one-year deal with Ronnie Harrison

The Dolphins are adding some veteran depth to their defense.

Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker/safety Ronnie Harrison, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harrison, 28, spent last season with the Falcons. He appeared in 10 games with four starts, registering 28 total tackles with two passes defensed and 2.0 sacks.

A Jaguars third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 94 career games with 52 starts for Jacksonville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. He’s tallied seven interceptions, 27 passes defensed, and 8.5 sacks.