 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

New1920x1080nfl3-25.jpg
Inside proposed changes to kickoffs, officiating
Kickoffpft3-25.jpg
Breaking down proposed kickoff rule changes
puka.jpg
Nacua faces allegations of biting a woman

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

New1920x1080nfl3-25.jpg
Inside proposed changes to kickoffs, officiating
Kickoffpft3-25.jpg
Breaking down proposed kickoff rule changes
puka.jpg
Nacua faces allegations of biting a woman

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins agree to one-year deal with Ronnie Harrison

  
Published March 25, 2026 01:55 PM

The Dolphins are adding some veteran depth to their defense.

Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker/safety Ronnie Harrison, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harrison, 28, spent last season with the Falcons. He appeared in 10 games with four starts, registering 28 total tackles with two passes defensed and 2.0 sacks.

A Jaguars third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Harrison has appeared in 94 career games with 52 starts for Jacksonville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. He’s tallied seven interceptions, 27 passes defensed, and 8.5 sacks.