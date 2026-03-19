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Dolphins agree to sign P Bradley Pinion

  
Published March 19, 2026 11:12 AM

The Dolphins are adding a punter.

Miami has agreed to terms with Bradley Pinion, according to a report from NFL Media.

Pinion, 31, spent the last four years with the Falcons. He averaged 45.1 yards per punt with a 40.6-yard net average in 2025 and 53.1 percent of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Pinion has also served as a kickoff specialist, with his touchback rate at 24.4 percent in 2025.

A 49ers fifth-round pick in 2015, Pinion spent his first four seasons with San Francisco before heading to Tampa Bay in 2019. He then signed with the Falcons in the summer of 2022.