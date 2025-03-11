 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to terms with Ifeatu Melifonwu

  
Published March 11, 2025 08:20 AM

The Dolphins are making an addition to their secondary.

Former Detroit safety Ifeatu Melifonwu has agreed to a one-year contract in Miami, his agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Melifonwu was a third-round pick of the Lions in 2021 and has played his entire career in Detroit. Last year Melifonwu missed most of the season with injuries but started the three games he played.

Now the Dolphins will hope Melifonwu earns a starting job, and stays healthy, in 2025.