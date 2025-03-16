Dolphins agree to terms with P Ryan Stonehouse

The Dolphins are set to add another punter to their roster.

According to multiple reports on Sunday, they have agreed to terms on a contract with former Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse was not tendered last week as the Titans opted to sign Johnny Hekker as their new punter.

The move to sign Stonehouse comes after the Dolphins hired Craig Aukerman as their special teams coordinator. Aukerman’s last job was in Tennessee, which gives him a connection to Stonehouse that will be renewed in Miami.

Stonehouse averaged 52.2 yards per punt with the Titans, but his net was 41.9 yards per kick. He also had a pair of kicks blocked last season.

Jake Bailey is the returning punter for the Dolphins.