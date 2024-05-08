 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_boydtitans_240508.jpg
Assessing how Boyd will perform in Titans system
nbc_pft_burrowinjurylamarweight_240508.jpg
How Burrow, Lamar adjusting weight affects play
nbc_pft_burrow18games_240508.jpg
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_boydtitans_240508.jpg
Assessing how Boyd will perform in Titans system
nbc_pft_burrowinjurylamarweight_240508.jpg
How Burrow, Lamar adjusting weight affects play
nbc_pft_burrow18games_240508.jpg
Burrow pushes for second bye with 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins announce they’ve signed Odell Beckham Jr.

  
Published May 8, 2024 09:20 AM

The Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. have made their union official.

Miami announced on Wednesday morning that the club has signed Beckham, posting pictures of the receiver putting pen to paper on social media.

Beckham and the Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal last Friday that will see him earn up to $8.25 million in 2024.

After missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Beckham appeared in 14 games with six starts for the Ravens last season. He recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season plus four catches for 34 yards in two postseason games.

Beckham, 31, has tallied 566 career catches for 7,932 yards with 59 touchdowns in 110 games for the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.