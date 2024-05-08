Dolphins announce they’ve signed Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. have made their union official.

Miami announced on Wednesday morning that the club has signed Beckham, posting pictures of the receiver putting pen to paper on social media.

Beckham and the Dolphins reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal last Friday that will see him earn up to $8.25 million in 2024.

After missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Beckham appeared in 14 games with six starts for the Ravens last season. He recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season plus four catches for 34 yards in two postseason games.

Beckham, 31, has tallied 566 career catches for 7,932 yards with 59 touchdowns in 110 games for the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.