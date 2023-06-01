 Skip navigation
Dolphins’ Cedrick Wilson says his stats last year were like he didn’t even play

  
Published June 1, 2023 05:20 AM

Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson played 15 games last season, but he doesn’t feel like it.

Wilson caught just 12 passes for 136 yards and no touchdowns last season, and he said he feels like an afterthought.

“I mean, with the stats not there, it just says like you didn’t play football ,” Wilson said, via the Palm Beach Post. “So I mean, if I played, then the numbers are going to match.”

The Dolphins signed Wilson just six days before they traded for Tyreek Hill, and it’s possible they wouldn’t have signed Wilson if they had known they were getting Hill. Wilson was an odd man out in Miami last year, and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier has acknowledged that there have been trade talks surrounding Wilson.

Wilson showed in 2021, when he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys, that he’s capable of contributing. But in 2022, he barely contributed anything.