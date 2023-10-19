Dolphins DC Vic Fangio on time with Eagles: If there’s any advantage, it’s theirs

Vic Fangio’s hiring as the Dolphins defensive coordinator this year took a little longer than expected because Fangio had to wrap up a consulting contract with the Eagles.

That gig ended with Super Bowl LVII and Fangio officially joined the Dolphins a couple of days later. During his time in Philadelphia, Fangio consulted with the offense in order to help them prepare for a Chiefs defense he was familiar with during his time as the Broncos head coach.

On Thursday, Fangio was asked if that experience will be helpful as he prepares to face the Eagles offense this weekend.

“I was giving them more information than they were giving me. If there is any advantage, it’s in their favor,” Fangio said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Sunday will tell us if there was any advantage gained by having Fangio in the building last year, but the bigger question for the Eagles may be whether they can come up with the right plan to slow down the league’s top offense.