Dolphins, G.M. Chris Grier mutually part ways

A major change has come to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have moved on from General Manager Chris Grier, one day after a 28-6 prime-time home loss to the Ravens that dropped Miami to 2-7.

“This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways,” owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years. “As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Grier was first hired by the Dolphins in 2000, predating the arrival of Stephen Ross as controlling owner by nearly a decade. Grier became the General Manager in 2016.

He has been heavily criticized for failing to build a consistently competitive roster. To make matters worse, Grier signed off on a long-term extension for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that pays $150 million over three years, fully-guaranteed. The contract was offered and accepted at a time when the Dolphins could have allowed Tagovailoa to play under his fifth-year option at $23.2 million, with multiple franchise tags available beyond the 2024 season.

The Dolphins have announced that senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will serve as the interim G.M.

It’s a critical moment for the franchise. The trade deadline arrives in four days, and the Dolphins are squarely in “seller” mode.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McDaniel remains. For now. It seems inevitable that a change will be made, at the very latest when the current season ends.