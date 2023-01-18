 Skip navigation
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else

  
Published January 17, 2023 11:53 PM
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future.

But Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier insists there’s no reason to be any more concerned about Tagovailoa than anyone else.

Asked about the concerns that players who have had concussions are susceptible to more of them, Grier says that concern is unfounded.

“From what our doctors and the consultants we’ve talked to through the NFLPA, that is not a true statement,” Grier said. “So for us, I don’t think he’s any more prone than anyone else. For us, we’re just letting the doctors, the medical staff and the people in that field that know more. From everything we’ve been told that is not a concern.”

The Dolphins’ words have suggested they’re not overly concerned about concussions looming over Tagovailoa’s career. Their actions will speak louder , and the action from Grier that will speak most loudly this offseason will be whether the Dolphins pick up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s contract. Grier said no decision has been made on that.