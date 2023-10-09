Dolphins have five fastest speeds by ballcarriers so far this season

The Dolphins’ speed was on full display against the Giants on Sunday.

According to Next Gen Stats, running back De’Von Achane hit 21.76 miles per hour on his way to the end zone on a 74-yard run in the second quarter. That was the second-fastest time for a ballcarrier this season and Achane had also posted the fastest in Week Three’s win over the Broncos.

The rookie’s time at the top of the list was near its end, however. On the team’s next offensive play, wide receiver Tyreek Hill became the first player to hit 22 miles per hour on a 64-yard gain. Hill was forced out of bounds by Giants safety Xavier McKinney at the end of the play, which led to a little good-natured trash talk from Achane.

“How you get caught? Slow,” Achane recounted telling Hill, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media.

At the end of their 31-16 win, Dolphins players had posted the seven fastest speeds of the season. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took over sixth place later in the day, but the Dolphins still have the top five — running back Raheem Mostert joins Hill and Achane in the rankings — and their speed is going to have defenses looking for answers all season.