Dolphins, Jets, Cowboys, Browns, Chiefs have two first-round picks in 2026 NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft is still more than a month away, but five teams have already accumulated two first-round picks.

The Dolphins became the latest team to get a second first-rounder when they agreed to trade wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos. Miami will have its own pick (No. 11 overall) as well as Denver’s pick (No. 30).

The Jets have their own pick (No. 2) and the Colts’ pick (No. 16) from the Sauce Gardner trade.

The Cowboys have their own pick (No. 12) and the Packers’ pick (No. 20) from the Micah Parsons trade.

The Browns have their own pick (No. 6) and the Jaguars’ pick (No. 24) from the draft-day trade a year ago that allowed the Jaguars to move up to draft Travis Hunter.

The Chiefs have their own pick (No. 9) and the Rams’ pick (No. 29) from the Trent McDuffie trade.

A sixth team was poised to get a second first-round pick when the Raiders agreed to trade Maxx Crosby to the Ravens, but that trade fell through and the Ravens kept their first-round pick.

Five teams don’t have a first-round pick: The Broncos, Falcons, Colts, Packers and Jaguars.

The teams with two first-round picks all missed the playoffs last season and are attempting to rebuild their roster. A draft with two first-round picks is a big part of the rebuilding process.