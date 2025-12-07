Dolphins lead Jets 24-7 at halftime

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said this week that his team is playing the Jets not the weather and they are handling both just fine through 30 minutes of play at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins scored touchdowns the first three times they had the ball and held the Jets without a first down for most of the first half of Sunday’s game. The result is a 24-7 halftime lead for a team riding a three-game winning streak.

De’Von Achane had one of those three touchdowns, but he left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury. The Jets had a serious injury of their own when quarterback Tyrod Taylor departed with a groin injury. Undrafted rookie Brady Cook took over as the quarterback — Justin Fields is out with a knee injury — and threw an interception late in the half to kill the Jets’ best offensive scoring chance.

The only Jets points came on a 78-yard punt return by Isaiah Williams and one of their two first downs came on a pass interference penalty by Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. They get the ball to start the second half, but a 17-point deficit may be too much to overcome given the circumstances.