 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins muffed punt leads to Packers TD, Green Bay leads 7-0

  
Published November 28, 2024 08:36 PM

Green Bay’s special teams have gotten the club off to a strong start against Miami, as the Packers have an early 7-0 lead.

Keisean Nixon began the contest with a 43-yard kick return to the team’s 46-yard line. But Miami’s defense did a good job to pressure Jordan Love into an incomplete pass on third-and-14, bringing up a punt.

But rookie returner Malik Washington muffed the return, with Green Bay’s Robert Rochell recovering the loose ball on the Miami 9-yard line.

Love fully capitalized on the takeaway on third-and-goal, hitting Jayden Reed on the right side for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Packers a seven-point lead.

That made up for Love missing a deep shot to Reed on the first set of downs from second-and-14, as Reed was open but Love overshot him.

It was Love’s 19th touchdown pass of the season.