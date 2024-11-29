Dolphins muffed punt leads to Packers TD, Green Bay leads 7-0

Green Bay’s special teams have gotten the club off to a strong start against Miami, as the Packers have an early 7-0 lead.

Keisean Nixon began the contest with a 43-yard kick return to the team’s 46-yard line. But Miami’s defense did a good job to pressure Jordan Love into an incomplete pass on third-and-14, bringing up a punt.

But rookie returner Malik Washington muffed the return, with Green Bay’s Robert Rochell recovering the loose ball on the Miami 9-yard line.

Love fully capitalized on the takeaway on third-and-goal, hitting Jayden Reed on the right side for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Packers a seven-point lead.

That made up for Love missing a deep shot to Reed on the first set of downs from second-and-14, as Reed was open but Love overshot him.

It was Love’s 19th touchdown pass of the season.