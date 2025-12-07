 Skip navigation
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Dolphins off to a hot start, lead 7-0

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:10 PM

The chilly weather in New Jersey was no problem for the Dolphins on their first offensive possession.

It took them four plays to cover 69 yards and take a 7-0 lead over the Jets. The touchdown came on a three-yard Tua Tagovailoa throw to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tagovailoa delivered the pass despite taking a hit from behind by Jets defensive lineman Jowon Briggs.

The Dolphins got a 21-yard run from Waddle on an end around and running back De’Von Achane went for 39 yards on the next play to set up the touchdown.

Miami is 0-7 in games started by Tagovailoa that kicked off with the temperature under 46 degrees, but they’ve never lost to the Jets with the quarterback in the lineup.