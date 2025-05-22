Dolphins offensive coaches say Tyreek Hill has “been great” this offseason

While it seemed at times that receiver Tyreek Hill could be headed elsewhere in 2025, it now appears he will be with the club in the coming season.

Hill is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery. But he has been present and engaged during the team’s offseason program, a couple of Dolphins assistant coaches said this week.

“He’s got energy every day,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Wednesday, via C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald. Smith also called Hill “motivated.”

“He’s working through his process. He’s been great so far through the offseason.”

New receivers coach Robert Prince also said that Hill has “been great,” adding that Hill has treated the receivers’ room to dinner.

“If I text him, he texts me back,” Prince said. “If I call him, he calls me back. He says I’m going to be here, he’s been here. And it’s been great. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he’s a great leader in the room.”

Hill’s yards per game went down from a career-high 112.4 in 2023 to just 56.4 in 2024, which is likely part of why Smith is expecting a bounce-back season to come.

“Everyone is collectively trying to use the way last season went as our motivation to make sure we maximize each day,” Smith said. “You don’t look forward, you don’t look to the past; just say, what do I need to get done right now, and I think Tyreek and all of the guys are really embracing that.”