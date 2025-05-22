 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins offensive coaches say Tyreek Hill has “been great” this offseason

  
Published May 22, 2025 01:09 PM

While it seemed at times that receiver Tyreek Hill could be headed elsewhere in 2025, it now appears he will be with the club in the coming season.

Hill is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery. But he has been present and engaged during the team’s offseason program, a couple of Dolphins assistant coaches said this week.

He’s got energy every day,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Wednesday, via C. Isaiah Smalls of the Miami Herald. Smith also called Hill “motivated.”

“He’s working through his process. He’s been great so far through the offseason.”

New receivers coach Robert Prince also said that Hill has “been great,” adding that Hill has treated the receivers’ room to dinner.

“If I text him, he texts me back,” Prince said. “If I call him, he calls me back. He says I’m going to be here, he’s been here. And it’s been great. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with Tyreek, and he’s a great leader in the room.”

Hill’s yards per game went down from a career-high 112.4 in 2023 to just 56.4 in 2024, which is likely part of why Smith is expecting a bounce-back season to come.

“Everyone is collectively trying to use the way last season went as our motivation to make sure we maximize each day,” Smith said. “You don’t look forward, you don’t look to the past; just say, what do I need to get done right now, and I think Tyreek and all of the guys are really embracing that.”