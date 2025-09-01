Dolphins OLB coach Ryan Crow to remain on leave as legal process plays out

Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was placed on administrative leave after being arrested last Friday and head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that will remain the case indefinitely during a Monday press conference.

Crow faces one charge of domestic battery and McDaniel said that the team will let the case move forward before giving any thought to changing Crow’s status.

“We’re going to let the process play out — the allegations, we take extremely serious,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacquez of ESPN.com. “Rule No. 1 for our team is protect the team . . . To be on a team, it’s a blessing that you have to have regard for things much bigger than yourself. Rule No. 1 is to protect the team for reasons such as that, and that one was violated.”

Senior defensive assistant Sean Ryan will take over the responsibilities for the outside linebacker group while Crow remains on leave.