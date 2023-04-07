Dolphins, Packers were pursuing potential Darren Waller trade in 2022

In 2023, the Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the Giants. It nearly happened last year.

Waller’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently told Pat McAfee that Waller was nearly traded in 2022.

Rosenhaus said that the Raiders talked to both the Packers and the Dolphins about a Waller trade. The Raiders eventually pulled back, and instead gave Waller a new deal.

Rosenhaus still believed a trade was inevitable.

“I never thought the fit was great ,” Rosenhaus said. “I never thought the relationship was great.”

Waller’s new deal, signed just before the start of the 2022 regular season, gave him $11 million more than what he was due to earn in 2022 and 2023, with the team having a year-to-year option for 2024, 2025, and 2026. The Giants now have the benefit of that contract, with Waller on the team for the next four years.