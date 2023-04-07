 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Dolphins, Packers were pursuing potential Darren Waller trade in 2022

  
Published April 7, 2023 06:12 AM
In 2023, the Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the Giants. It nearly happened last year.

Waller’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently told Pat McAfee that Waller was nearly traded in 2022.

Rosenhaus said that the Raiders talked to both the Packers and the Dolphins about a Waller trade. The Raiders eventually pulled back, and instead gave Waller a new deal.

Rosenhaus still believed a trade was inevitable.

I never thought the fit was great ,” Rosenhaus said. “I never thought the relationship was great.”

Waller’s new deal, signed just before the start of the 2022 regular season, gave him $11 million more than what he was due to earn in 2022 and 2023, with the team having a year-to-year option for 2024, 2025, and 2026. The Giants now have the benefit of that contract, with Waller on the team for the next four years.