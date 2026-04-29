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Dolphins part ways with executive Champ Kelly, hire Josh Scobey

  
Published April 29, 2026 07:23 PM

The Dolphins have parted ways with senior personnel executive Champ Kelly, Jonathan Jones of CBS reports.

Kelly served as the interim G.M. last season after the Dolphins fired Chris Grier on Oct. 31. The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new General Manager early in the offseason.

Kelly, 46, has spent 19 seasons in the NFL.

He began his career with the Broncos in 2007 as a regional college scout. He worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011 before leaving for the Bears in 2015 as the director of pro scouting.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant General Manager in 2022, and he served as their interim G.M. in 2023 after firing Dave Ziegler. Las Vegas fired Kelly on Feb. 17, 2025.

It appears the Dolphins already have a hire in place to replace Kelly.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports the Dolphins are hiring Jaguars senior personnel executive Josh Scobey.

Scobey, 46, was director of college scouting for the Cardinals before the Jaguars hired him in 2024.