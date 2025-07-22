 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins place Darren Waller on PUP, sign OL Daniel Brunskill

  
Published July 22, 2025 05:19 PM

The Dolphins lured Darren Waller out of retirement, but the tight end is not quite ready to practice.

Waller was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, Miami announced.

Waller has not played since the 2023 season when he caught 52 passes for 552 yards with a touchdown in 12 games for the Giants.

Waller had told reporters on Tuesday that he’ll likely be eased into action in camp.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was also placed on PUP while safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on the non-football injury list.

Additionally, the Dolphins have signed veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and waived quarterback Brett Gabbert. Gabbert’s brother, Blaine, was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2011 draft and most recently served as the Chiefs’ backup in 2023.