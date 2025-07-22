Dolphins place Darren Waller on PUP, sign OL Daniel Brunskill

The Dolphins lured Darren Waller out of retirement, but the tight end is not quite ready to practice.

Waller was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, Miami announced.

Waller has not played since the 2023 season when he caught 52 passes for 552 yards with a touchdown in 12 games for the Giants.

Waller had told reporters on Tuesday that he’ll likely be eased into action in camp.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg was also placed on PUP while safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was placed on the non-football injury list.

Additionally, the Dolphins have signed veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and waived quarterback Brett Gabbert. Gabbert’s brother, Blaine, was the No. 10 overall pick of the 2011 draft and most recently served as the Chiefs’ backup in 2023.