Dolphins place Jeff Wilson, Jalen Ramsey, Robert Jones on IR

Now that teams are through trimming their rosters to 53 players, teams can place players on injured reserve and have them return later in the season.

To that end, the Dolphins have moved running back Jeff Wilson, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, and offensive lineman Robert Jones to IR. All three will be out for at least the first four games of the season, but can be designated to return at any point after that.

While Ramsey and Jones were expected to go on IR with their respective injuries that will take some time to heal, Wilson landing on the list was more of a surprise. He was absent from practice earlier this week with an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins are also dealing with injuries to Salvon Ahmed and De’Von Achane at running back with Week One approaching.

With three spots open on the roster, the Dolphins have re-signed cornerback Justin Bethel, tight end Tyler Kroft, and cornerback Parry Nickerson. All three were with Miami through the preseason.