Dolphins place Jerome Baker on IR, sign Calvin Munson

Earlier this week, Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins wouldn’t place linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. On Saturday, the Dolphins placed Baker on injured reserve.

He will miss at least the next four games while rehabbing the sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee.

The Dolphins have only one injured reserve return designation remaining this season.

Baker is third on the team with 69 tackles, trailing linebacker David Long, Jr., (78) and safety Jevon Holland (70).

Duke Riley will replace Baker in the starting lineup.

The Dolphins replaced Baker on the roster by signing linebacker Calvin Munson off New England’s practice squad. It is Munson’s third stint with Miami.

Munson has appeared in 22 games for the Dolphins in his career, totaling 13 tackles and five special teams stops.

He has spent the 2023 season on New England’s practice squad, appearing in three games and recording one tackle.

The Dolphins also announced they placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.