 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins plan to take their time deciding on Tua Tagovailoa’s option

  
Published February 28, 2023 12:49 PM
nbc_pft_mcdanielintv_230228
February 28, 2023 03:03 PM
Mike McDaniel opens up to Mike Florio and Chris Simms about the challenges of becoming a head coach, how he’s continuing to navigate the Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation and more.

The Dolphins have said that they plan to have Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in 2023, but they’re not ready to make any decisions about 2024 at this point.

May 1 is the deadline for the Dolphins to exercise their option on Tagovailoa’s contract for his fifth NFL season and head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the team’s plans during a Scouting Combine press conference. McDaniel said that he and General Manager Chris Grier plan to take all the time they can before making a call about a fully guaranteed salary of just over $23 million.

“We’re probably best served to utilize the time ,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “That’s kind of the way we’re approaching it, but that doesn’t mean that we’re spending any long period of time not discussing it. This is something that Chris and I have been working through.”

The concussions that interrupted and ultimately ended Tagovailoa’s season are likely to factor into the decision as McDaniel said the team will “factor in every variable.” Grier said last month that the team does not believe he is more prone to the head injuries than other players and picking up the option would be another sign of that belief.