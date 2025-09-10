 Skip navigation
Dolphins preparing to play without RT Austin Jackson this week

  
Published September 10, 2025 11:33 AM

It looks like the Dolphins will have an entirely new right side of the offensive line against the Patriots this weekend.

Right guard James Daniels was placed on injured reserve earlier this week and head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Wednesday press conference that they are preparing to play without right tackle Austin Jackson as well.

Jackson has a toe injury while Daniels is out with a pectoral injury.

Larry Borom will be at right tackle if the Dolphins officially rule Jackson out for Week 2. Kion Smith is set to fill Daniels’ spot on the offensive line.

Cornerback Storm Duck is also expected to miss time after hurting his ankle last Sunday, so the Dolphins have multiple injury issues to navigate as they try to prove McDaniel wrong about the possibility that things could get worse for the team.