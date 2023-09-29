Dolphins put River Cracraft on IR, Erik Ezukanma on non-football injury list

The Dolphins dropped a pair of wide receivers from their 53-man roster on Friday.

River Cracraft was placed on injured reserve and Erik Ezukanma went on the non-football injury list. The Dolphins have not announced any corresponding additions to the roster.

Cracraft had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills with a shoulder injury. He has six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown this season.

Ezukanma was not on this week’s injury report, but head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that he had aggravated an injury he had in college. He played in the first two games of this season and ran five times for 22 yards.