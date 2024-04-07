Dolphins remain a possible destination for Odell Beckham Jr.

At the March league meeting, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the Dolphins made an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and said the conversations will be ongoing. A week into April, those conversations haven’t stopped, but they also haven’t resulted in a deal.

A report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that the Dolphins are “trying pretty hard” to sign Beckham, but regardless of how hard they’re trying, they obviously haven’t offered Beckham the kind of money that’s going to make him willing to sign, at least at this point in the offseason.

It was at this point last offseason when the Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year deal, and the $16 million Baltimore paid Beckham proved to be an overpay, as Beckham caught just 35 passes for 565 yards. If Beckham is waiting for that kind of offer, he’s going to be waiting a long time.

Beckham, who missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, has a grand total of just 1,421 yards over the last four seasons. He’s still a big name, but it’s been a long time since he’s been one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers.