Mike McDaniel: We made Odell Beckham Jr. an offer, business takes time

The Dolphins met with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. late last week, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reporting that there was “strong” mutual interest between the two sides.

But so far, no deal has been reached. Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Beckham at the annual league meeting and noted the free-agent visit with the receiver went “great.”

“We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options,” McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go.”

After missing the 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham played 14 games with six starts in 2023. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season along with four receptions for 34 yards in the postseason.

“I don’t live in the world of crystal balling and I do stay in my lane as a coach,” McDaniel said. “I’m definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We’ll see what happens.”

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Beckham has recorded 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards with 59 touchdowns in 110 games for the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.