Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Dolphins have “strong” mutual interest, discussed financial terms

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his first known meeting with a team on Thursday since he became a free agent last week.

Beckham met with the Dolphins about possibly heading to Miami for the 2024 season and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that both sides left the meeting with “strong” mutual interest in finding common ground on a deal.

The two sides reportedly discussed financial terms of a deal but they have not reached any agreement. There is some question about whether they will find common ground on that front as the Dolphins are in the market for a third receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, although it’s not clear who else would be outbidding Miami given the market for him thus far.

The Dolphins re-signed River Cracraft this week and also have Braxton Berrios and Erik Ezukanma back from their 2023 wide receiver group.